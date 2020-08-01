Recommended Video:

Florida 0 0 1 1
N.Y. Islanders 1 1 0 2

First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Pageau 27 (Brassard), 12:00.

Second Period_2, N.Y. Islanders, Beauvillier 19 (Toews, Bailey), 3:39 (pp).

Third Period_3, Florida, Huberdeau 24 (Weegar, Barkov), 0:23.

Shots on Goal_Florida 9-14-5_28. N.Y. Islanders 11-7-10_28.

Power-play opportunities_Florida 0 of 1; N.Y. Islanders 1 of 3.

Goalies_Florida, Bobrovsky 23-20-6 (28 shots-26 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Varlamov 20-14-6 (28-27).

A_0 (18,819). T_2:25.

Referees_Francis Charron, Chris Lee. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Derek Nansen.