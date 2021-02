FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Kobe Johnson ran for 114 yards and a touchdown and three-time FCS defending champion North Dakota State beat Youngstown State 25-7 on Sunday to start its spring season.

The Bison extended their winning streak to 39, the longest in FCS history, and home streak to 30, the longest active run in Division I. They will take part in the Missouri Valley Football Conference’s spring season with an eye on winning a 17th national championship.