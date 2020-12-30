N.C. State overcomes lull, beats Boston College 79-76 Dec. 30, 2020 Updated: Dec. 30, 2020 10:56 p.m.
1 of8 North Carolina State's D.J. Funderburk (0), Jericole Hellems (4) and Shakeel Moore (2) celebrate after the team's victory over Boston College in an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool) Ethan Hyman/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 North Carolina State's Jericole Hellems dunks against Boston College during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool) Ethan Hyman/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 North Carolina State's Devon Daniels (24) drives by Boston College's James Karnik (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool) Ethan Hyman/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 North Carolina State's Devon Daniels (24) knocks the ball from Boston College's Wynston Tabbs (10) in the final minute of an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool) Ethan Hyman/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Boston College's Steffon Mitchell (41) looks for room as North Carolina State's Manny Bates (15) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool) Ethan Hyman/AP Show More Show Less
6 of8 Boston College's Jay Heath (5) shoots during the first half against North Carolina State in an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool) Ethan Hyman/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 North Carolina State's D.J. Funderburk (0) shoots as Boston College's James Karnik (33) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool) Ethan Hyman/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8 Boston College coach Jim Christian yells instructions to the team during the first half against North Carolina State in an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool) Ethan Hyman/AP Show More Show Less
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Shakeel Moore scored four of his 12 points in the final 26 seconds to help North Carolina State pull ahead of Boston College for a 79-76 win on Wednesday night.
Moore’s pull-up jumper from the top of the key with 26.9 seconds left gave the Wolfpack (6-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) the lead for good at 77-76. Devon Daniels stole it from Boston College’s Wynston Tabbs with 14 seconds left and, as the Eagles (2-6, 0-2) elected to press but not to foul, N.C. State pushed it ahead for Moore’s dunk with a second left.