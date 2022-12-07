N. Arizona 73, Pacific 69

Mains 4-9 0-1 9, Towt 3-7 1-2 7, Cone 6-12 9-10 24, Fuller 8-15 2-4 18, Lloyd 2-5 0-0 5, McLaughlin 0-2 0-0 0, Wistrcill 2-2 0-0 6, Fort 0-3 4-4 4, Haymon 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 16-21 73.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason