Muszynski carries Belmont past Tennessee Tech 65-62

Recommended Video:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nick Muszynski had 23 points as Belmont won its ninth straight game, edging past Tennessee Tech 65-62 on Thursday night.

Tyler Scanlon had 16 points for Belmont (23-7, 14-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Grayson Murphy added six rebounds and six assists.

After entering halftime with a 38-30 advantage, Belmont managed to hang on for the 3-point victory despite being outscored by five points in the second half. The Bruins' 27 points in the second half marked a season low for the team.

Keishawn Davidson had 17 points for the Golden Eagles (9-21, 6-11). Jr. Clay added 12 points. Amadou Sylla had 10 points and three blocks.

The Bruins improve to 2-0 against the Golden Eagles on the season. Belmont defeated Tennessee Tech 92-84 on Jan. 30. Belmont finishes out the regular season against Tennessee State on the road on Saturday. Tennessee Tech finishes out the regular season against Jacksonville State on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com