Musgrove gets 1st win since no-hitter, Padres beat Cardinals BERNIE WILSON, AP Sports Writer May 15, 2021 Updated: May 15, 2021 2:35 a.m.
1 of9 San Diego Padres' Manny Machado (13) is congratulated by Austin Nola (26) as he scores during the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Friday, May 14, 2021, in San Diego. Denis Poroy/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 San Diego Padres' Austin Nola (26) tries to avoid the tag of St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, May 14, 2021, in San Diego. Nola was tagged out on the play. Denis Poroy/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado reacts after taking strike during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Friday, May 14, 2021, in San Diego. Arenado went on to hit into an inning-ending double play. Denis Poroy/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove reacts after getting the final out in the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Friday, May 14, 2021, in San Diego. Denis Poroy/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Carpenter (13) makes a stop on a ball hit by San Diego Padres' Jake Cronenworth during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, May 14, 2021, in San Diego. Carpenter got the out at first base. Denis Poroy/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Johan Oviedo delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Friday, May 14, 2021, in San Diego. Denis Poroy/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Joe Musgrove got through five innings for his first victory since throwing a no-hitter on April 9, and San Diego beat St. Louis 5-4 Friday night in the first meeting between the teams since the Padres eliminated the Cardinals from the playoffs last year.
Musgrove (3-4) had lost four decisions in five starts since pitching the first no-hitter in Padres history at Texas. He held the Cardinals to one run and five hits while striking out five and walking four.