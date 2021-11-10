Murray scores 26, Spurs hit 18 3s to blitz Kings 136-117

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Dejounte Murray had 26 points and the San Antonio Spurs never trailed, overcoming De’Aaron Fox’s season-high 37 points in rolling past the Sacramento Kings 136-117 on Wednesday night.

San Antonio hit a season-high 18 3-pointers and snapped a three-game skid at the AT&T Center. The Spurs had not won at home since a season-opening victory Oct. 20 against Orlando.

San Antonio had seven players in double figures, with Drew Eubanks adding 18 points and Doug McDermott scoring 17 on 4-for-6 shooting on 3s. Thad Young had a season-best 17 points and fellow reserves Bryn Forbes, Lonnie Walker IV and Devin Vassell scored 15 each.

Sacramento has lost three straight and five of seven.

Buddy Hield had 12 points for the Kings.

The Spurs scored the first seven points and expanded it to a 27-11 advantage with four minutes remaining in the first quarter. San Antonio had its highest-scoring opening quarter of the season, leading Sacramento 34-20.

San Antonio made 11 3-pointers in the first half, one shy of the franchise record for any half.

San Antonio has built 16-point leads in three consecutive games, but held on Wednesday after blowing that cushion in a 99-94 loss at Oklahoma City on Sunday.

Kings: Sacramento F Marvin Bagley III did not play in his 10th straight game. Bagley played 10 minutes against Utah on Oct. 22 in his only appearance of the season for the Kings. … Fox has 1,756 career assists, moving within 35 of tying Chris Webber for fifth in franchise history. Mike Bibby holds the Kings record with 2,580 assists. … Former San Antonio center Chimezie Metu had 13 points and six rebounds in 21 minutes. Metu played two seasons with the Spurs after they drafted him in the second round in 2018. … G Tyrese Haliburton missed his second straight game with lower back tightness. … G Terence Davis II did not play due to a sore left ankle.

Spurs: Murray had six assists, giving him 1,003 in 263 career games. He joins Tony Parker, Alvin Robertson, Johnny Moore and Willie Anderson as the only players in franchise history with 2,500 points and 1,000 assists in their first 300 career games. … Jakob Poeltl missed his third straight game in the NBA's health and safety protocol. San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich was unsure when the center will return. … The Spurs’ 14-point lead in the opening quarter was their largest at the close of any period this season. … San Antonio has led by double digits in eight of its 11 games this season and by 15 in five games. The Spurs are 3-4 and 2-2 respectively in those games. … Derrick White scored 80 seconds into the game after failing to register a point in 27 minutes on the court during the Spurs’ previous game. White was 0 for 10 in Sunday’s loss at Oklahoma City.

Kings: At the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday.

Spurs: Host the Dallas Mavericks on Friday.

