Murray's 50 points power Nuggets past crumbling Cavaliers TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer Feb. 19, 2021 Updated: Feb. 19, 2021 9:35 p.m.
Denver Nuggets' Jamal Murray (27) dunks next to Cleveland Cavaliers' Collin Sexton (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Cleveland.
Cleveland Cavaliers' JaVale McGee (6) and Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic (15) vie for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Cleveland.
Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic, right, passes the ball as Cleveland Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Cleveland.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen, left and Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic reach for the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Cleveland.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Collin Sexton, left, and Denver Nuggets' Jamal Murray reach for the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Cleveland.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland, left, drives past Denver Nuggets' Monte Morris during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Cleveland.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Cedi Osman, right, drives as Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Cleveland.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Collin Sexton, left, drives past Denver Nuggets' Monte Morris in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Cleveland.
12 of12
CLEVELAND (AP) — Jamal Murray scored a career-high 50 points, All-Star starter Nikola Jokic had a triple-double and the Denver Nuggets adjusted to a schedule change by handing the Cleveland Cavaliers their ninth straight loss, 120-103 on Friday night in a matchup hastily arranged by the NBA due to COVID-19.
Murray hardly missed, making 21 of 25 shots, including 8 of 10 3-pointers. He didn't attempt a free throw.