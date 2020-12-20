Murray, Hopkins lead Cardinals past Eagles 33-26 DAVID BRANDT, AP Sports Writer Dec. 20, 2020 Updated: Dec. 20, 2020 8:52 p.m.
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — DeAndre Hopkins had a rare fumble early in Sunday's game and immediately knew the problem. Arizona's leading receiver usually wears gloves that are size 5 XL, but the ones he tried early in the game were only 4 XL.
Once that problem was rectified, the three-time All-Pro was back to filling up the highlight reel. Hopkins and his huge hands had a season-high 169 yards receiving — including a spectacular 20-yard touchdown catch for the go-ahead score — and the Cardinals improved their playoff position by beating the Philadelphia Eagles 33-26 on Sunday.