Munoz wins Sanderson Farms in playoff for 1st PGA Tour title

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Sebastian Munoz of Colombia made a 15-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to force a playoff, and then beat Sungjae Im with a par on the first extra hole to win the Sanderson Farms Championship for his first PGA Tour victory.

Munoz, who closed with a 2-under 70, made it two straight weeks for South American winners, following Joaquin Niemann winning last week at the Greenbrier.

Im, the PGA Tour rookie of the year last season, birdied three straight holes on the back nine of the Country Club at Jackson for a 66 that looked like it might be enough for his first victory until Munoz delivered his clutch birdie.

They finished at 18-under 270.

With the victory, Munoz earned a spot in the Masters next April.