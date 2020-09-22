Mullen's Florida staff receives nearly $500K before pandemic

Recommended Video:

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida coach Dan Mullen didn’t get a raise or an extension after his team’s 11-2 finish last season. His staff got the money.

Mullen’s assistants got bumps totaling $490,000, according to contracts released by the school Tuesday. The deals were signed in February, a month before the university was partially closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The fifth-ranked Gators open the season Saturday at Ole Miss. It's the program's highest ranking to start since 2010.

Linebackers coach Christian Robinson got the biggest raise, getting an extra $175,000 that puts his 2020 salary at $290,000. Quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson, who has since been promoted to offensive coordinator, and defensive line coach David Turner got $100,000 more each. Johnson will earn $540,000, and Turner $465,000 this year.

Fellow offensive coordinators John Hevesy and Billy Gonzales will earn $620,000 each, a bump of $30,000 each. Hevesy also coaches the team’s offensive line, while Gonzales works with receivers.

Running backs coach/special teams coordinator Greg Knox got a $45,000 bump to $485,000. Cornerbacks coach Torrian Gray received a $10,000 raise to $450,000.

Defensive coordinator Todd Grantham, already making $1.79 million annually, did not get a raise. Neither did secondary coach Ron English, who is entering the final year of his deal that pays him $440,000 annually.

FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, Florida head coach Dan Mullen watches his players warm up before an NCAA college football game against Florida State, in Gainesville, Fla. Mullen is still wary about what lies ahead as Florida prepares to open the season at Ole Miss on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. “Obviously, all the COVID stuff makes you anxious,” Mullen said. less FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, Florida head coach Dan Mullen watches his players warm up before an NCAA college football game against Florida State, in Gainesville, Fla. Mullen is still ... more Photo: John Raoux, AP Photo: John Raoux, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Mullen's Florida staff receives nearly $500K before pandemic 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Tight ends coach Tim Brewster joined the staff in February and signed a two-year deal worth $485,000 annually.

In addition to the 10 football assistants, strength and conditioning coordinator Nick Savage received a $150,000 raise and will earn $450,000 in each of the next three years.

All 10 assistants receive a $10,000 stipend from the school’s apparel deal with Nike and a $1,500 academic incentive if the Gators perform well in the classroom.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25