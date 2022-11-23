Mount St. Mary's 69, Pacific 65

Jefferson 5-7 2-5 12, Tinsley 2-4 0-0 4, Benjamin 8-21 1-2 19, Leffew 3-8 0-0 7, Thomas 4-10 2-2 12, Barton 1-3 0-2 2, Gibson 2-5 0-0 5, Lipscomb 2-2 0-0 6, Cordilia 0-0 2-2 2, Adebayo 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 7-13 69.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason