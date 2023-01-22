Mount St. Mary's 59, Marist 55

Daughtry 2-4 0-0 4, Salton 0-0 0-0 0, Gardner 6-14 3-3 17, Harris 5-14 0-0 14, Brickner 3-10 0-0 7, Cooley 1-3 0-0 2, Saint-Furcy 3-5 2-2 9, Farris 0-3 0-0 0, Ingo 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 21-54 5-5 55.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason