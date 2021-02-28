Morikawa plays a steady hand to win Workday Championship DOUG FERGUSON, AP Golf Writer Feb. 28, 2021 Updated: Feb. 28, 2021 6:54 p.m.
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — PGA champion Collin Morikawa shook off an early mistake and played a steady hand on a Concession golf course known for calamity, closing with a 3-under 69 for a three-shot victory in the Workday Championship.
Morikawa picked up a few short-game tips from major champions — Mark O'Meara on his putting, Concession member Paul Azinger on the chipping — and he says it carried him to another big win.