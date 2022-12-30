Morgan St. 61, Hartford 54

Turner 5-11 3-5 13, Djonkam 0-2 0-0 0, Burke 2-8 5-7 10, K.Hobbs 2-3 0-0 5, Miller 10-21 6-9 28, Lawson 0-1 1-2 1, Nnamene 1-2 0-0 2, Fagbenle 1-3 0-0 2, Thomas 0-2 0-0 0, Horner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 15-23 61.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason