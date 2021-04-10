Skip to main content
Morehead St. 28, Valparaiso 24

Valparaiso 0 14 7 3 24
Morehead St. 14 7 0 7 28
First Quarter

MORE_Pappas 10 run (Foster kick), 12:24

MORE_Barbee 47 interception return (Foster kick), 02:54

Second Quarter

MORE_Pappas 1 run (Foster kick), 12:36

VALP_Lawson 2 run (Bartholomew kick), 08:00

VALP_Washington 1 run (Bartholomew kick), 00:18

Third Quarter

VALP_Lawson 3 run (Bartholomew kick), 09:41

Fourth Quarter

MORE_Byrd 2 pass from Pappas (Foster kick), 08:27

VALP_FG Bartholomew 21, 04:39

VALP MORE
First downs 17 14
Rushes-yards 46-220 27-63
Passing 88 209
Comp-Att-Int 8-19-3 20-34-1
Return Yards 158 126
Punts-Avg. 5-44.4 6-45.0
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0
Penalty-Yards 4-45 9-87
Time of Possession 33:47 26:13

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Valparaiso, Ro. Washington 26-180, Ga. Lawson 7-30, Be. Nimz 8-12, Br. Robinson 2-3, Ch. Duncan 3-(minus 5). Morehead St., Is. Aguero 11-38, Ea. Stoudemire 6-19, Mi. Armour 1-6, Ma. Pappas 5-2, Ja. Louis 2-1, Team 2-(minus 3).

PASSING_Valparaiso, Be. Nimz 7-14-2-77, Ch. Duncan 1-5-1-11. Morehead St., Ma. Pappas 20-34-1-209.

RECEIVING_Valparaiso, De. Larose 3-40, Ro. Washington 3-18, Ch. Maxwell 1-17, Ol. Reese 1-13. Morehead St., De. Adams 4-45, BJ. Byrd 4-38, Ia. Holder 4-35, Is. Aguero 2-35, Th. Campbell-Clay 3-27, Je. Scott 2-21, Ma. Guilfoil 1-8.