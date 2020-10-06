More virus cases hit Ukraine squad before France friendly

PARIS (AP) — Ukraine will have only one goalkeeper in its squad for a friendly against France after more coronavirus cases were reported Tuesday.

The Ukrainian soccer federation said goalkeeper Andriy Lunin and backup Yuriy Pankiv have tested positive, along with the team's cook. They are all in isolation at the team hotel in Chantilly, near Paris.

That leaves Heorhii Bushchan, who has yet to play an international game, as the only available goalkeeper in the squad.

Two other players, goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov and defensive midfielder Taras Stepanenko, earlier stayed in Ukraine after testing positive before the team flew to France for the game. Pankiv was a late replacement after Pyatov tested positive.

Ukraine hosts Germany in Kyiv on Saturday and Spain three days later.

