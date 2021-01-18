Morant has 17 points, 10 assists; Grizzlies top Suns 108-104 CLAY BAILEY, Associated Press Jan. 18, 2021 Updated: Jan. 18, 2021 8:02 p.m.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 17 points and 10 assists and took a key charge late as the Memphis Grizzlies won their fifth straight, beating the Phoenix Suns 108-104 on Monday.
Morant assisted on Grayson Allen's 3-pointer with 1:06 left to give Memphis a 101-98 lead, then scored on a drive with 30.8 seconds remaining. On the ensuing possession, Morant took a charge against Chris Paul to help maintain the Memphis lead.