Morant, Bane lead Grizzlies to easy win over Magic 124-96 CLAY BAILEY, Associated Press March 6, 2022 Updated: March 6, 2022 1:31 a.m.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 25 points and seven assists, Desmond Bane scored 24 points on 10-for-15 shooting and the Memphis Grizzlies routed the Orlando Magic 124-96 on Saturday night.
The victory, coupled with the Los Angeles Lakers’ 124-116 victory over Golden State later Saturday, moved Memphis into second place in the Western Conference — a half-game ahead of the Warriors and eight games behind NBA-leading Phoenix.