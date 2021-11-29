Mora says UConn was the uphill job he wanted to take

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — UConn athletic director David Benedict spent almost a week in Idaho visiting with Jim Mora and talking football and life, before deciding that he'd found the right man to become the Huskies' head coach.
While many things about the former UCLA and NFL coach impressed Benedict, what may have sealed the deal is a “really huge book” Mora showed him, in which the 60-year-old had chronicled every mistake he believes he's made on the sideline and written down what he should have done instead.