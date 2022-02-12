Moore comes alive late, No. 15 Villanova edges Seton Hall Kevin Cooney, Associated Press Feb. 12, 2022
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Justin Moore scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half and No. 15 Villanova rallied from a seven-point deficit to beat Seton Hall 73-67 Saturday.
Jermaine Samuels added 16 points while Brandon Slater had 10 points, including the go ahead layup with 1:26 left to play for the Wildcats (19-6, 12-3 Big East). Collin Gillespie and Eric Dixon each scored 10.