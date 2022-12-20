Monday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Annie Wright 58, Kennedy 52 Arlington 65, Mountlake Terrace 30 Camas 60, Kentwood 32 Cascade Christian 34, Fife 28 Columbia (White Salmon) 46, Trout Lake 38 Everett 49, Edmonds-Woodway 28 Kalama 41, Castle Rock 31 Olympia 66, St. Paul, Calif. 55 Redmond 60, Bellevue 58 South Whidbey 38, East Jefferson Co-op 32 Nike Interstate Shootout= Navy= North Salem, Ore. 37, Battle Ground 31 Red= St. Mary's Academy, Ore. 57, R.A. Long 37 POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS= Burlington-Edison vs. Squalicum, ccd. Ellensburg vs. Clarkston, ccd. ___ Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https:\/\/scorestream.com\/