Monahan has goal, 2 assists as Flames beat Canadiens 4-2 April 24, 2021 Updated: April 24, 2021 1:45 a.m.
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Sean Monahan had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 Friday night.
Andrew Mangiapane had a goal and an assist, and Dillon Dube and Elias Lindholm also scored for the Flames in the first of three straight games between the teams. Calgary pulled six points behind Montreal for the fourth and final playoff spot in the North Division.