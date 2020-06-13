Mobile River boat ramp to close for improvements

Recommended Video:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama will soon close a Mobile River boat ramp for work to make it easier to use when the river is low.

Crews will remove silt from the Mount Vernon Public Boat Ramp launching basin starting June 22, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said in a news release Thursday.

The repairs are expected to take two to three weeks.

More information and locations of alternate public boating access areas are available by visiting http://boatramps.dcnr.alabama.gov/ or calling the Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division's fisheries section at (334) 242-3471, the statement said.