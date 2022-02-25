Mitchell hits 7 3s, scores 33 points in Jazz's win over Mavs JOHN COON, Associated Press Feb. 25, 2022 Updated: Feb. 25, 2022 11:40 p.m.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell hit a career-high seven 3-pointers and scored 33 points to help the Utah Jazz beat the Dallas Mavericks 114-109 on Friday night.
Bojan Bogdanovic added 18 points, Mike Conley had 15, Rudy Gobert finished with 14 points, 17 rebounds and three blocks, and Jordan Clarkson chipped in 13 points. Utah shot 40 of 74 (54%) from the field.