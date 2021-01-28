Mitchell 33 for No. 2 Baylor in 107-59 rout over K-State STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Sports Writer Jan. 28, 2021 Updated: Jan. 28, 2021 12:23 a.m.
1 of8 Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) shoots a three point shot over Kansas State forward Seryee Lewis (4) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Jerry Larson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Kansas State guard DaJuan Gordon (3) scores past Baylor forward Flo Thamba (0) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Jerry Larson/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 Chairs are draped with jerseys of the Baylor Immortal Ten. The 10 players and staff on the basketball team were killed in a bus crash struck by a train on there way to play the Texas Longhorns in January 22, 1927. in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas State, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Jerry Larson/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 Baylor forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) reacts after scoring against Kansas State in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Jerry Larson/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber calls in a play to his team in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Jerry Larson/AP Show More Show Less
6 of8 Kansas State guard Selton Miguel (2) attempts a shot between Baylor forward Flo Thamba (0) and Baylor guard Matthew Mayer (24) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Jerry Larson/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 Kansas State guard Nijel Pack (24) shoots a three point shot over Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Jerry Larson/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8 Kansas State guard Mike McGuirl (0) has his shot blocked by Baylor forward Flo Thamba (0) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Jerry Larson/AP Show More Show Less
WACO, Texas (AP) — Davion Mitchell and No. 2 Baylor again overwhelmed Kansas State in another lopsided game.
Mitchell made seven 3-pointers while scoring 31 points, besting his career high of 20 set last month against the Wildcats, and undefeated Baylor matched its second-best start in team history with a 107-59 victory Wednesday night.
Written By
STEPHEN HAWKINS