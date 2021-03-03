Missouri hangs on for 1st win at Florida, 72-70 March 3, 2021 Updated: March 3, 2021 9:14 p.m.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Dru Smith scored the game-winner, banking a baseline drive reverse layup off the glass with 0.7 seconds on the clock and Missouri held on to defeat Florida 72-70 on Wednesday night for the Tigers' first-ever win in Gainesville.
Florida had been 4-0 against Missouri at home, and had made up a 10-point gap by fighting through the entirety of the second half to close on an 8-0 run and tie at 70-70 with 18 seconds left.