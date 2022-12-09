Missouri St. 63, TCU 59

Green 5-16 2-2 12, Masogayo 1-5 0-2 2, Delarue 3-10 0-0 7, Thomas 6-13 2-4 15, Wilson 2-6 7-8 13, Taylor 2-8 4-8 8, Bryant 0-0 0-0 0, Rocca 1-4 3-4 6, Totals 20-62 18-28 63
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason