Mississippi State tops Auburn 39-33 in overtime

STARKVILLE, Miss (AP) — A year ago, Auburn had a 28-3 lead in the first half against Mississippi State only to see the Bulldogs make a stunning comeback. Saturday’s rematch was playing out the same way in reverse.
Mississippi State built a 24-3 lead in the first half but the Bulldog offense stalled for about two and a half quarters and Auburn had two different leads in the final 5 minutes. Ultimately, the Bulldogs sent the game to overtime on a Massimo Biscardi 44-yard field goal and a 6-yard Jo’Quavious Marks touchdown run walked off the win, 39-33.