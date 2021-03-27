Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Sports Writer March 27, 2021 Updated: March 27, 2021 5:34 p.m.
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Iverson Molinar scored 25 points and D.J. Stewart Jr. had 23, with the guards combining for nine 3-pointers, as Mississippi State led throughout to beat Louisiana Tech 84-62 on Saturday and reach its first NIT championship game.
Mississippi State (18-14) scored the game's first 11 points. Molinar, who finished with five 3s, hit from long range on the Bulldogs' first shot before Stewart had a run of 14 consecutive points that included all four of his made 3s in the matchup of No. 4 seeds.
Written By
STEPHEN HAWKINS