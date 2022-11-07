Skip to main content
Mississippi St. 63, Texas A&M-CC 44

Keys 4-6 0-0 8, Mushila 3-6 2-2 8, Fryer 0-1 0-0 0, Jackson 1-5 0-0 2, Murdix 4-12 0-0 10, Nickelson 2-5 0-0 5, Tennyson 2-8 0-0 6, Williams 1-9 0-0 3, Sangha 0-1 0-0 0, Roberts 1-2 0-0 2, Grandberry 0-0 0-0 0, Kern 0-0 0-0 0, Harden 0-0 0-0 0, Marshall 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-56 2-2 44.

MISSISSIPPI ST. (1-0)

Jeffries 3-10 0-0 7, Smith 8-10 3-7 19, Davis 2-5 0-0 6, Reed 2-5 0-0 5, Matthews 1-2 2-2 4, Moore 5-12 1-2 11, Stevenson 0-2 0-0 0, Jones 1-5 0-0 3, McNair 1-3 1-2 3, Horton 1-2 0-0 2, Hamilton 0-1 0-0 0, Murphy 1-2 0-0 3, Rumph 0-0 0-0 0, Russell 0-0 0-0 0, Stansbury 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 7-13 63.

Halftime_Texas A&M-CC 30-25. 3-Point Goals_Texas A&M-CC 6-20 (Murdix 2-3, Tennyson 2-6, Nickelson 1-2, Williams 1-6, Fryer 0-1, Marshall 0-1, Mushila 0-1), Mississippi St. 6-25 (Davis 2-3, Murphy 1-2, Reed 1-3, Jeffries 1-5, Jones 1-5, McNair 0-1, Moore 0-6). Rebounds_Texas A&M-CC 29 (Mushila 6), Mississippi St. 41 (Smith 11). Assists_Texas A&M-CC 9 (Murdix 4), Mississippi St. 16 (Reed 4). Total Fouls_Texas A&M-CC 13, Mississippi St. 7. A_6,254 (10,575).

