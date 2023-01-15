Mississippi St. 60, Texas A&M 44

Jessika Carter 6-12 3-4 15, Powe 3-6 0-0 8, Hayes 1-3 1-2 4, Jordan 4-7 1-2 9, Smith 8-11 1-2 18, Denae Carter 0-1 1-2 1, Johnson 1-2 2-4 5, Weber 0-3 0-0 0, Totals 23-45 9-16 60
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason