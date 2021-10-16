Missed opportunities hurt Huskers in 30-23 loss to Minnesota PATRICK DONNELLY, Associated Press Oct. 16, 2021 Updated: Oct. 16, 2021 5:35 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tanner Morgan threw for 209 yards and two touchdowns and Bryce Williams rushed for 127 yards and another score on Saturday as Minnesota defeated Nebraska 30-23.
The Gophers dominated the first half, taking a 21-9 lead behind near-perfect passing from Morgan. But Nebraska (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) flipped the script in the second half, forcing two interceptions to get back into the game. However, a number of missed opportunities prevented the Huskers from taking the lead and allowed Minnesota (4-2, 2-1) to hang on.
