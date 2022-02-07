Miserable day on slopes for American stars Shiffrin, Gerard BERNIE WILSON, AP Sports Writer Feb. 7, 2022
BEIJING (AP) — It was a miserable day on the mountains outside Beijing for American stars Mikaela Shiffrin and Red Gerard.
Shiffrin’s opening race in the Beijing Olympics ended quickly with a rare mistake and a rare DNF — Did Not Finish. Favored to defend her gold medal in the giant slalom, Shiffrin instead crashed out a few seconds and five gates into the race. She lost control coming around a left-turn gate and fell onto her hip on a course known as The Ice River at the Yanqing Alpine Skiing Center.