Miranda HR gives Twins walk-off, 4-1 win against Brewers BRIAN HALL, Associated Press July 13, 2022
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jose Miranda hit a game-ending, three-run homer against Milwaukee’s Josh Hader as the Minnesota Twins finally got a timely hit to beat the Brewers 4-1 on Wednesday.
Miranda’s third hit of the game traveled to the second deck in left field. The 23-year-old rookie knew it was gone as he threw his bat and looked at the Minnesota dugout before the ball landed. The Twins have five walk-off wins this season.