Minus fanfare, small college football getting underway TIM BOOTH, AP Sports Writer Feb. 4, 2021 Updated: Feb. 4, 2021 1:24 p.m.
1 of18 Brant McAdams, right, football coach at Pacific Lutheran, wears personal protective equipment as he watches student-athletes fill out forms for their three-times-a-week COVID-19 tests, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, on campus in Tacoma, Wash. There was never a chapter in any of the books on becoming a small NCAA college football coach that addressed administering COVID-19 tests in the midst of a pandemic, but now it's something he's doing to give his players the chance at a season. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 Tony Rath, a junior kicker at Pacific Lutheran, uses a nose swab to take a three-times-a-week COVID-19 test, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Tacoma, Wash. Like the big programs that played in the fall, testing, distancing and protective equipment have topped the priority list in trying to pull off a season. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
3 of18 Brant McAdams, left, football coach at Pacific Lutheran, wears personal protective equipment as he prepares COVID-19 tests for student athletes Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, on campus in Tacoma, Wash. There was never a chapter in any of the books on becoming a small NCAA college football coach that addressed administering COVID-19 tests in the midst of a pandemic, but now it's something he's doing to give his players the chance at a season. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
4 of18 Brant McAdams, head football coach at Pacific Lutheran, wears personal protective equipment as he administers COVID-19 tests for student athletes Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, on campus in Tacoma, Wash. There was never a chapter in any of the books on becoming a small NCAA college football coach that addressed administering COVID-19 tests in the midst of a pandemic, but now it's something he's doing to give his players the chance at a season. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
5 of18 Brant McAdams, center, football coach at Pacific Lutheran, wears a mask as he talks to players during practice Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Tacoma, Wash. For all the attention heaped on the FBS level of college football last fall as it tried to play, it will not be the only college football during the 2020-21 sports calendar as a handful of NCAA Division III and NAIA programs begin some form of a winter/spring season Saturday, Feb. 6. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
6 of18 Brant McAdams, right, football coach at Pacific Lutheran, uses an electronic push-button whistle to guide players as they run socially distanced drills during practice Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, on campus in Tacoma, Wash. The whistle, which is more hygienic than traditional ones that are blown, is one of many measures taken by PLU and other schools to try and prevent the spread of COVID-19. For all the attention heaped on the FBS level of college football last fall as it tried to play, it will not be the only college football during the 2020-21 sports calendar as a handful of NCAA Division III and NAIA programs begin some form of a winter/spring season Saturday, Feb. 6. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
7 of18 Malik White, a senior running back at Pacific Lutheran, wears a KN95 mask as he holds a football during practice Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, on campus in Tacoma, Wash. For all the attention heaped on the FBS level of college football last fall as it tried to play, it will not be the only college football during the 2020-21 sports calendar as a handful of NCAA Division III and NAIA programs begin some form of a winter/spring season Saturday, Feb. 6. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 Pacific Lutheran players take part in a blocking drill against a storage container during football practice Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Tacoma, Wash. For all the attention heaped on the FBS level of college football last fall as it tried to play, it will not be the only college football during the 2020-21 sports calendar as a handful of NCAA Division III and NAIA programs begin some form of a winter/spring season Saturday, Feb. 6. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
9 of18 Nasier Ford, a freshman defensive lineman at Pacific Lutheran, wears a mask that is integrated into his football helmet, during practice Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Tacoma, Wash. For all the attention heaped on the FBS level of college football last fall as it tried to play, it will not be the only college football during the 2020-21 sports calendar as a handful of NCAA Division III and NAIA programs begin some form of a winter/spring season Saturday, Feb. 6. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
10 of18 Pacific Lutheran football players wait for the snap on the line of scrimmage during practice Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Tacoma, Wash. For all the attention heaped on the FBS level of college football last fall as it tried to play, it will not be the only college football during the 2020-21 sports calendar as a handful of NCAA Division III and NAIA programs begin some form of a winter/spring season Saturday, Feb. 6. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
11 of18 Pacific Lutheran football players help themselves to individual cups of water during practice Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Tacoma, Wash. The cups have replaced shared squirt bottles as a measure attempting to prevent the spread of COVID-19. For all the attention heaped on the FBS level of college football last fall as it tried to play, it will not be the only college football during the 2020-21 sports calendar as a handful of NCAA Division III and NAIA programs begin some form of a winter/spring season Saturday, Feb. 6. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
12 of18 Josef Triman, a senior defensive back at Pacific Lutheran, waits in line to take a three-times-a-week COVID-19 test Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Tacoma, Wash. Like the big programs that played in the fall, testing, distancing and protective equipment have topped the priority list in trying to pull off a season. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
13 of18 A BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by Abbott Laboratories rests on a table in the room where student-athletes at Pacific Lutheran are tested three times a week, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Tacoma, Wash. For all the attention heaped on the FBS level of college football last fall as it tried to play, it will not be the only college football during the 2020-21 sports calendar as a handful of NCAA Division III and NAIA programs begin some form of a winter/spring season Saturday, Feb. 6. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 A player adjusts his helmet as he takes the field for college football practice at the University of Puget Sound, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Tacoma, Wash. For all the attention heaped on the FBS level of college football last fall as it tried to play, it will not be the only college football during the 2020-21 sports calendar as a handful of NCAA Division III and NAIA programs begin some form of a winter/spring season Saturday, Feb. 6. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
15 of18 Two players walk near a large white tent used for COVID-19 testing as they head to a field for NCAA college football practice at the University of Puget Sound, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Tacoma, Wash. School athletics officials are fully aware one infection could derail the season. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
16 of18 Jeff Housman, right, defensive coordinator at the University of Puget Sound, wears a mask as he talks with players during college football practice Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Tacoma, Wash. For all the attention heaped on the FBS level of college football last fall as it tried to play, it will not be the only college football during the 2020-21 sports calendar as a handful of NCAA Division III and NAIA programs begin some form of a winter/spring season Saturday, Feb. 6. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 Players take part in drills under lights at the University of Puget Sound, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Tacoma, Wash. For all the attention heaped on the FBS level of college football last fall as it tried to play, it will not be the only college football during the 2020-21 sports calendar as a handful of NCAA Division III and NAIA programs begin some form of a winter/spring season Saturday, Feb. 6. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18 Pacific Lutheran college football players practice field goals Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Tacoma, Wash. For all the attention heaped on the FBS level of college football last fall as it tried to play, it will not be the only college football during the 2020-21 sports calendar as a handful of NCAA Division III and NAIA programs begin some form of a winter/spring season Saturday, Feb. 6. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
PARKLAND, Wash. (AP) — At some point each week since athletes returned to campus, Pacific Lutheran football coach Brant McAdams has donned the full uniform of personal protective equipment — gown, gloves, mask and face shield.
There was never a chapter in any of the books on becoming a small college football coach that addressed administering COVID-19 tests in the midst of a pandemic. Now it’s something he’s doing weekly to give his players the chance at a season.