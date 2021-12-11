Skip to main content
Sports

Minnesota Timberwolves Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Towns 25 34.4 214-424 .505 63-146 110-136 .809 601 24.0
Edwards 26 36.3 206-489 .421 75-221 70-90 .778 557 21.4
Russell 21 32.7 138-361 .382 60-186 63-76 .829 399 19.0
Beasley 26 25.8 104-288 .361 72-211 16-22 .727 296 11.4
Reid 24 16.4 81-173 .468 22-62 35-50 .700 219 9.1
Beverley 18 25.4 59-125 .472 20-62 14-20 .700 152 8.4
McDaniels 23 24.9 56-146 .384 16-64 10-14 .714 138 6.0
Vanderbilt 25 23.5 60-112 .536 1-8 26-32 .813 147 5.9
Prince 24 15.4 37-101 .366 21-68 16-21 .762 111 4.6
Nowell 12 6.6 16-40 .400 3-11 2-4 .500 37 3.1
Wright 1 4.0 1-1 1.000 1-1 0-0 .000 3 3.0
Okogie 18 14.3 16-48 .333 5-20 10-20 .500 47 2.6
McLaughlin 18 10.9 13-44 .295 4-20 9-11 .818 39 2.2
Knight 11 3.8 5-8 .625 0-1 11-14 .786 21 1.9
Bolmaro 15 10.0 8-29 .276 1-10 8-9 .889 25 1.7
Layman 9 4.8 4-13 .308 2-6 0-0 .000 10 1.1
TEAM 26 242.9 1018-2402 .424 366-1097 400-519 .771 2802 107.8
OPPONENTS 26 242.9 1014-2262 .448 320-956 494-629 .785 2842 109.3

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Towns 72 157 229 9.2 82 3.3 91 0 26 87 28
Edwards 33 119 152 5.8 96 3.7 58 0 42 87 19
Russell 10 71 81 3.9 135 6.4 46 0 18 56 16
Beasley 10 73 83 3.2 41 1.6 33 0 15 18 4
Reid 32 54 86 3.6 17 .7 59 0 13 20 22
Beverley 25 50 75 4.2 81 4.5 52 0 15 21 16
McDaniels 34 64 98 4.3 19 .8 83 0 22 22 13
Vanderbilt 76 130 206 8.2 30 1.2 70 0 36 26 19
Prince 11 39 50 2.1 19 .8 36 1 10 13 5
Nowell 3 8 11 .9 12 1.0 3 0 3 1 3
Wright 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 1 0
Okogie 17 24 41 2.3 17 .9 25 0 11 9 5
McLaughlin 3 14 17 .9 38 2.1 7 0 11 12 0
Knight 4 9 13 1.2 3 .3 5 0 1 3 2
Bolmaro 13 18 31 2.1 8 .5 17 0 5 9 0
Layman 1 6 7 .8 1 .1 2 0 1 2 1
TEAM 344 836 1180 45.4 599 23.0 587 1 229 409 153
OPPONENTS 307 933 1240 47.7 649 25.0 533 1 205 449 143
More for you