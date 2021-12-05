Skip to main content
Minnesota Timberwolves Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Towns 22 34.3 188-370 .508 57-129 94-115 .817 527 24.0
Edwards 23 36.4 187-437 .428 68-199 64-82 .780 506 22.0
Russell 21 32.7 138-361 .382 60-186 63-76 .829 399 19.0
Beasley 23 25.6 84-243 .346 59-181 16-22 .727 243 10.6
Reid 21 16.9 73-148 .493 18-51 29-40 .725 193 9.2
Beverley 16 25.4 49-107 .458 19-56 12-17 .706 129 8.1
McDaniels 20 25.3 51-123 .415 14-53 7-11 .636 123 6.2
Vanderbilt 22 22.6 52-97 .536 0-6 24-29 .828 128 5.8
Prince 21 15.2 30-84 .357 16-58 12-17 .706 88 4.2
Wright 1 4.0 1-1 1.000 1-1 0-0 .000 3 3.0
Okogie 15 16.1 14-42 .333 3-16 10-20 .500 41 2.7
Nowell 11 5.8 12-33 .364 1-8 2-2 1.000 27 2.5
Knight 9 3.8 5-7 .714 0-0 7-10 .700 17 1.9
McLaughlin 16 10.3 11-36 .306 3-17 5-7 .714 30 1.9
Bolmaro 12 8.5 7-18 .389 1-6 6-7 .857 21 1.8
Layman 7 4.9 3-10 .300 1-4 0-0 .000 7 1.0
TEAM 23 243.3 905-2117 .427 321-971 351-455 .771 2482 107.9
OPPONENTS 23 243.3 878-2000 .439 257-820 449-573 .784 2462 107.0

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Towns 63 136 199 9.0 69 3.1 79 0 25 78 23
Edwards 32 113 145 6.3 82 3.6 53 0 37 79 15
Russell 10 71 81 3.9 135 6.4 46 0 18 56 16
Beasley 8 61 69 3.0 33 1.4 27 0 15 15 4
Reid 29 47 76 3.6 16 .8 54 0 11 16 20
Beverley 23 47 70 4.4 72 4.5 50 0 14 19 16
McDaniels 31 58 89 4.4 17 .9 76 0 19 19 12
Vanderbilt 69 112 181 8.2 26 1.2 66 0 29 24 18
Prince 10 34 44 2.1 16 .8 32 1 8 11 5
Wright 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 1 0
Okogie 15 22 37 2.5 16 1.1 24 0 11 8 5
Nowell 3 7 10 .9 9 .8 3 0 3 1 3
Knight 4 6 10 1.1 3 .3 5 0 1 3 2
McLaughlin 2 11 13 .8 34 2.1 6 0 9 11 0
Bolmaro 9 15 24 2.0 6 .5 12 0 1 7 0
Layman 1 4 5 .7 0 .0 1 0 1 2 1
TEAM 309 744 1053 45.8 534 23.2 534 1 202 371 140
OPPONENTS 285 812 1097 47.7 558 24.3 470 1 186 405 124
