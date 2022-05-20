Minnesota-Kansas City Runs

Twins first. Byron Buxton walks. Carlos Correa singles to center field. Byron Buxton to second. Kyle Garlick singles to left field. Carlos Correa to second. Byron Buxton scores. Jorge Polanco flies out to center field to Dairon Blanco. Gary Sanchez doubles to deep left field. Kyle Garlick to third. Carlos Correa scores. Gio Urshela out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Whit Merrifield. Gary Sanchez to third. Kyle Garlick scores. Max Kepler pops out to shallow center field to Bobby Witt Jr..

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 3, Royals 0.

Royals first. Whit Merrifield singles to left field. Andrew Benintendi singles to center field. Whit Merrifield to third. Bobby Witt Jr. out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Byron Buxton. Whit Merrifield scores. Hunter Dozier flies out to shallow center field to Byron Buxton. MJ Melendez singles to shallow infield. Andrew Benintendi to second. Carlos Santana grounds out to first base to Jose Miranda.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Twins 3, Royals 1.

Twins second. Jose Miranda singles to left field. Gilberto Celestino singles to shallow center field. Jose Miranda to second. Byron Buxton lines out to third base to Emmanuel Rivera. Carlos Correa walks. Gilberto Celestino to second. Jose Miranda to third. Kyle Garlick out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Andrew Benintendi. Jose Miranda scores. Jorge Polanco flies out to right field to Whit Merrifield.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Twins 4, Royals 1.

Royals seventh. Carlos Santana homers to center field. Emmanuel Rivera singles to center field. Nicky Lopez flies out to center field to Byron Buxton. Kyle Isbel pinch-hitting for Dairon Blanco. Kyle Isbel doubles to deep right field. Emmanuel Rivera to third. Whit Merrifield out on a sacrifice fly to right center field to Byron Buxton. Emmanuel Rivera scores. Andrew Benintendi called out on strikes.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 4, Royals 3.

Twins eighth. Jorge Polanco called out on strikes. Gary Sanchez grounds out to third base, Emmanuel Rivera to Carlos Santana. Gio Urshela walks. Max Kepler walks. Gio Urshela to second. Jose Miranda doubles to deep right center field. Max Kepler scores. Gio Urshela scores. Gilberto Celestino walks. Byron Buxton pops out to second base to Nicky Lopez.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Twins 6, Royals 3.

Royals ninth. Carlos Santana grounds out to shallow infield, Emilio Pagan to Jose Miranda. Emmanuel Rivera homers to center field. Nicky Lopez grounds out to second base, Jorge Polanco to Jose Miranda. Kyle Isbel singles to right field. Whit Merrifield singles to left field. Kyle Isbel to second. Andrew Benintendi called out on strikes.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Twins 6, Royals 4.