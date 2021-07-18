Minnesota-Detroit Runs

Tigers third. Jake Rogers doubles to shallow right field. Derek Hill singles to shallow infield. Jake Rogers to third. Akil Baddoo strikes out swinging. Jonathan Schoop out on a sacrifice fly to deep right center field to Max Kepler. Jake Rogers scores. Robbie Grossman walks. Miguel Cabrera singles to left field. Robbie Grossman to second. Derek Hill scores. Jeimer Candelario doubles to deep left center field. Miguel Cabrera to third. Robbie Grossman scores. Isaac Paredes grounds out to shortstop, Josh Donaldson to Alex Kirilloff.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Tigers 3, Twins 0.