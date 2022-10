Twins first. Jose Miranda flies out to deep right field to Gavin Sheets. Carlos Correa singles to right field, tagged out at second, Gavin Sheets to Elvis Andrus. Nick Gordon doubles to deep center field. Gio Urshela homers to right field. Nick Gordon scores. Jake Cave flies out to left center field to AJ Pollock.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 2, White sox 0.

White sox second. Gavin Sheets lines out to deep center field to Gilberto Celestino. AJ Pollock singles to shallow center field. Josh Harrison homers to center field. AJ Pollock scores. Mark Payton grounds out to shallow right field, Nick Gordon to Jose Miranda. Carlos Perez called out on strikes.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 2, White sox 2.

White sox seventh. AJ Pollock singles to right center field. Josh Harrison flies out to left field to Jake Cave. Mark Payton flies out to shallow left field to Gio Urshela. Carlos Perez singles to shallow left field, advances to 2nd. AJ Pollock scores. Elvis Andrus lines out to shallow infield to Nick Gordon.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 3, Twins 2.