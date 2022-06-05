Minnesota 84, New York 77

Powers 11-22 2-3 27, Shepard 2-6 2-2 6, Fowles 7-10 4-7 18, Banham 5-11 0-0 11, McBride 5-8 5-6 18, Carleton 0-0 0-0 0, Milic 1-3 2-2 4, Smalls 0-1 0-0 0, Westbrook 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 31-63 15-20 84.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason
Recommended