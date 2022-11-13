Minnesota 33, Buffalo 30, OT

Min_Jefferson 22 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 10:13. Drive: 6 plays, 74 yards, 2:54. Key Play: Cousins 46 pass to Jefferson on 3rd-and-11. Minnesota 7, Buffalo 0.

Buf_Singletary 5 run (Bass kick), 8:10. Drive: 5 plays, 47 yards, 2:03. Key Plays: D.Johnson kick return to Minnesota 47; Singletary 21 run. Minnesota 7, Buffalo 7.

Buf_Singletary 1 run (Bass kick), 1:04. Drive: 10 plays, 70 yards, 5:09. Key Plays: Allen 19 pass to Davis; Allen 8 pass to McKenzie on 3rd-and-3; Allen 16 pass to Diggs; Allen 12 run on 3rd-and-11. Buffalo 14, Minnesota 7.

Second Quarter

Buf_FG Bass 34, 12:53. Drive: 7 plays, 12 yards, 2:25. Key Plays: Benford 35 interception return to Minnesota 27; D.Johnson 4 run on 3rd-and-1. Buffalo 17, Minnesota 7.

Min_FG Joseph 27, 7:12. Drive: 13 plays, 46 yards, 5:41. Key Plays: Nwangwu kick return to Minnesota 45; Cousins 14 pass to Jefferson on 3rd-and-7; Cousins 20 pass to Osborn on 3rd-and-10. Buffalo 17, Minnesota 10.

Buf_Davis 11 pass from Allen (Bass kick), :28. Drive: 5 plays, 71 yards, 1:22. Key Plays: Allen 25 run; Allen 14 pass to Diggs; Allen 15 pass to Davis. Buffalo 24, Minnesota 10.

Third Quarter

Buf_FG Bass 45, 1:51. Drive: 8 plays, 46 yards, 4:21. Key Plays: Allen 11 pass to Diggs; Allen 22 pass to Knox. Buffalo 27, Minnesota 10.

Min_D.Cook 81 run (Joseph kick), 1:34. Drive: 2 plays, 81 yards, 00:17. Key Play: Nwangwu kick return to Minnesota 19. Buffalo 27, Minnesota 17.

Fourth Quarter

Min_Ham 3 run (kick failed), 4:34. Drive: 13 plays, 66 yards, 5:53. Key Plays: Peterson 39 interception return to Minnesota 34; Cousins 8 pass to Thielen on 3rd-and-9; Osborn 2 run on 4th-and-1; Cousins 12 pass to Hockenson on 4th-and-5; Cousins 21 pass to Thielen; Cousins 15 run. Buffalo 27, Minnesota 23.

Min_Kendricks 0 fumble return (Joseph kick), :41. Minnesota 30, Buffalo 27.

Buf_FG Bass 29, :02. Drive: 6 plays, 69 yards, 00:39. Key Plays: D.Johnson kick return to Buffalo 20; Allen 12 pass to Knox; Allen 20 pass to Davis; Allen 15 pass to McKenzie. Minnesota 30, Buffalo 30.

First Overtime

Min_FG Joseph 33, 3:42. Drive: 13 plays, 69 yards, 6:18. Key Plays: D.Cook 10 run; Cousins 13 pass to Jefferson; D.Cook 10 run; Cousins 24 pass to Jefferson on 3rd-and-10. Minnesota 33, Buffalo 30.

A_70,844.

___

Min Buf FIRST DOWNS 24 29 Rushing 8 9 Passing 14 17 Penalty 2 3 THIRD DOWN EFF 7-17 7-13 FOURTH DOWN EFF 3-5 0-1 TOTAL NET YARDS 481 486 Total Plays 79 72 Avg Gain 6.1 6.8 NET YARDS RUSHING 147 175 Rushes 25 27 Avg per rush 5.88 6.481 NET YARDS PASSING 334 311 Sacked-Yds lost 4-23 2-19 Gross-Yds passing 357 330 Completed-Att. 30-50 29-43 Had Intercepted 2 2 Yards-Pass Play 6.185 6.911 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 7-0-0 8-7-5 PUNTS-Avg. 3-49.667 3-50.667 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 144 228 Punt Returns 2-12 3-25 Kickoff Returns 3-86 7-157 Interceptions 2-46 2-46 PENALTIES-Yds 7-64 7-64 FUMBLES-Lost 2-0 2-2 TIME OF POSSESSION 35:02 33:46

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Minnesota, Cook 14-119, Cousins 6-12, Mattison 3-11, Ham 1-3, Osborn 1-2. Buffalo, Allen 6-84, Singletary 13-47, Cook 5-22, McKenzie 1-18, D.Johnson 2-4.

PASSING_Minnesota, Cousins 30-50-2-357. Buffalo, Allen 29-43-2-330.

RECEIVING_Minnesota, Jefferson 10-193, Hockenson 7-45, Thielen 5-49, Osborn 4-35, Cook 3-27, Mattison 1-8. Buffalo, Diggs 12-128, Davis 6-93, Knox 4-57, McKenzie 4-37, Hines 1-9, Shakir 1-6, Singletary 1-0.

PUNT RETURNS_Minnesota, Reagor 2-12. Buffalo, Hines 3-25.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Minnesota, Nwangwu 3-86. Buffalo, D.Johnson 7-157.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Minnesota, Kendricks 7-3-0, Sullivan 6-3-0, Evans 5-1-0, H.Smith 5-1-0, Lynch 4-1-0, Bullard 4-0-0, Bynum 3-2-0, Peterson 3-1-0, Hicks 3-0-0, Hunter 2-0-1, Booth 2-0-0, Z.Smith 1-1-1, Phillips 1-1-0, Cook 1-0-0, Jefferson 1-0-0, Wonnum 1-0-0, Tonga 0-3-0. Buffalo, Hamlin 8-3-0, Lewis 6-2-0, Benford 5-2-0, T.Johnson 5-1-0, Jackson 4-0-0, Milano 3-3-0, Epenesa 3-0-1, Phillips 2-1-0, Basham 2-0-1, Allen 2-0-0, Lawson 1-2-.5, Edmunds 1-2-0, D.Jones 1-2-0, Miller 1-1-1, Oliver 1-1-.5, Dodson 1-1-0, Settle 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Minnesota, Peterson 2-46. Buffalo, Benford 1-35, Jackson 1-11.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Craig Wrolstad, Ump Steve Woods, HL Jim Mello, LJ Tripp Sutter, FJ Jeff Shears, SJ Jeff Lamberth, BJ Grantis Bell, Replay Kevin Stine.