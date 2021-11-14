Skip to main content
Minnesota 27, L.A. Chargers 20

Minnesota 0 13 7 7 27
L.A. Chargers 0 10 7 3 20
Second Quarter

Min_FG G.Joseph 46, 14:12.

LAC_FG Hopkins 46, 11:33.

Min_FG G.Joseph 30, 6:38.

Min_Conklin 5 pass from Cousins (G.Joseph kick), 3:26.

LAC_Rountree 1 run (Hopkins kick), 1:30.

Third Quarter

LAC_Ekeler 2 pass from Herbert (Hopkins kick), 10:40.

Min_Conklin 1 pass from Cousins (G.Joseph kick), 2:33.

Fourth Quarter

Min_D.Cook 1 run (G.Joseph kick), 9:29.

LAC_FG Hopkins 24, 4:36.

___

Min LAC
First downs 24 20
Total Net Yards 381 253
Rushes-yards 33-103 19-82
Passing 278 171
Punt Returns 3-69 3-23
Kickoff Returns 1-23 1-14
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 25-37-0 20-34-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-16 2-24
Punts 3-45.667 5-48.4
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 10-118 7-52
Time of Possession 36:20 23:40

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Minnesota, Cook 24-94, Mattison 4-16, Cousins 4-(minus 3), Jefferson 1-(minus 4). L.A. Chargers, Ekeler 11-44, Herbert 2-22, Rountree 5-10, Kelley 1-6.

PASSING_Minnesota, Cousins 25-37-0-294. L.A. Chargers, Herbert 20-34-1-195.

RECEIVING_Minnesota, Jefferson 9-143, Thielen 5-65, Cook 3-24, Ham 3-13, Conklin 3-11, Mattison 1-24, Herndon 1-14. L.A. Chargers, Allen 8-98, Williams 4-33, Palmer 3-22, Ekeler 3-15, Parham 1-17, Cook 1-10.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.