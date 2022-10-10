Minnesota 119, L.A. Clippers 117

McDaniels 4-8 1-1 10, Reid 9-13 2-2 20, Towns 5-11 6-6 19, Edwards 7-15 0-0 14, Russell 4-10 0-0 9, Anderson 0-3 1-2 1, Garza 1-1 0-0 2, Minott 0-0 0-0 0, Prince 2-4 1-2 6, Forbes 5-8 0-0 15, McLaughlin 2-5 0-0 5, Moore Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Nowell 5-10 0-0 11, Rivers 3-6 1-1 7. Totals 47-95 12-14 119.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason