Minnesota 116, Dallas 106

Bullock 0-3 0-0 0, Finney-Smith 3-6 1-2 9, Wood 4-11 6-7 15, Dinwiddie 6-13 3-4 20, Doncic 5-17 6-7 19, Bertans 6-9 0-0 18, McGee 2-2 1-2 5, Pinson 0-0 1-2 1, Ntilikina 2-6 0-0 5, Walker 3-9 7-7 14. Totals 31-76 25-31 106.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason