Brewers first. Christian Yelich strikes out swinging. Willy Adames homers to left field. Rowdy Tellez grounds out to second base, Evan Longoria to LaMonte Wade Jr.. Andrew McCutchen lines out to shallow infield to Logan Webb.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 1, Giants 0.

Giants first. Austin Slater doubles to center field. Yermin Mercedes strikes out swinging. Wilmer Flores out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Jonathan Davis. Austin Slater scores. Evan Longoria singles to shallow right field. Joc Pederson reaches on error. Evan Longoria to second. Fielding error by Kolten Wong. Thairo Estrada called out on strikes.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Brewers 1, Giants 1.

Giants second. Mike Yastrzemski doubles to deep left field, advances to 3rd. Fielding error by Jonathan Davis. Joey Bart strikes out swinging. LaMonte Wade Jr. strikes out swinging. Austin Slater walks. Brandon Belt pinch-hitting for Yermin Mercedes. Brandon Belt singles to right field. Austin Slater out at third. Mike Yastrzemski scores.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Giants 2, Brewers 1.

Giants third. Wilmer Flores singles to right center field. Evan Longoria singles to shallow infield. Wilmer Flores to second. Joc Pederson doubles to deep right field. Evan Longoria to third. Wilmer Flores scores. Thairo Estrada grounds out to shallow infield, Jason Alexander to Rowdy Tellez. Mike Yastrzemski grounds out to shallow infield, Willy Adames to Rowdy Tellez. Joey Bart singles to shallow infield. Joc Pederson to third. Evan Longoria scores. LaMonte Wade Jr. homers to right field. Joey Bart scores. Joc Pederson scores. Austin Slater singles to shallow center field. Brandon Belt strikes out swinging.

5 runs, 6 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 7, Brewers 1.

Giants sixth. LaMonte Wade Jr. flies out to deep center field to Jonathan Davis. Austin Slater walks. Brandon Belt homers to right field. Austin Slater scores. Wilmer Flores flies out to center field to Jonathan Davis. Evan Longoria strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 9, Brewers 1.

Brewers seventh. Andrew McCutchen walks. Kolten Wong called out on strikes. Jace Peterson singles to left field. Andrew McCutchen to second. Hunter Renfroe doubles to deep left field. Jace Peterson scores. Andrew McCutchen scores. Omar Narvaez grounds out to second base, Wilmer Flores to LaMonte Wade Jr.. Hunter Renfroe to third. Jonathan Davis grounds out to second base, Wilmer Flores to LaMonte Wade Jr..

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 9, Brewers 3.

Brewers eighth. Christian Yelich singles to deep left field. Willy Adames strikes out swinging. Rowdy Tellez homers to center field. Christian Yelich scores. Andrew McCutchen flies out to deep right field to Mike Yastrzemski. Kolten Wong singles to shallow infield. Jace Peterson grounds out to second base, Evan Longoria to LaMonte Wade Jr..

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 9, Brewers 5.