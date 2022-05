Brewers first. Kolten Wong homers to right field. Willy Adames strikes out swinging. Christian Yelich flies out to center field to Jesus Sanchez. Luis Urias reaches on error to third base, advances to 2nd. Throwing error by Brian Anderson. Rowdy Tellez flies out to shallow left field to Jorge Soler.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Brewers 1, Marlins 0.

Marlins third. Jacob Stallings lines out to right field to Hunter Renfroe. Jazz Chisholm Jr. strikes out on a foul tip. Jesus Aguilar homers to center field. Jorge Soler flies out to deep right center field to Lorenzo Cain.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 1, Marlins 1.

Brewers ninth. Christian Yelich singles to left field. Luis Urias hit by pitch. Christian Yelich to second. Tyrone Taylor pinch-hitting for Rowdy Tellez. Tyrone Taylor singles to deep right field. Luis Urias to second. Christian Yelich to third. Hunter Renfroe strikes out swinging. Jace Peterson walks. Tyrone Taylor to second. Luis Urias to third. Christian Yelich scores. Lorenzo Cain strikes out on a foul tip. Victor Caratini grounds out to first base to Jesus Aguilar.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Brewers 2, Marlins 1.