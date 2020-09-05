Milwaukee-Cleveland Runs

Brewers fourth. Christian Yelich grounds out to second base, Cesar Hernandez to Carlos Santana. Jedd Gyorko singles to right field. Daniel Vogelbach singles to left field. Jedd Gyorko to second. Orlando Arcia lines out to right field to Tyler Naquin. Jace Peterson walks. Daniel Vogelbach to second. Jedd Gyorko to third. Luis Urias singles to shallow infield. Jace Peterson to second. Daniel Vogelbach to third. Jedd Gyorko scores. Jacob Nottingham reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Luis Urias out at second.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 4 left on. Brewers 1, Indians 0.

Indians fifth. Franmil Reyes walks. Tyler Naquin singles to right center field. Franmil Reyes to second. Josh Naylor singles to center field. Tyler Naquin to second. Franmil Reyes to third. Austin Hedges strikes out swinging. Delino DeShields reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Josh Naylor to third. Tyler Naquin scores. Franmil Reyes out at home. Throwing error by Jacob Nottingham. Cesar Hernandez grounds out to second base, Keston Hiura to Jedd Gyorko.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Brewers 1, Indians 1.

Brewers seventh. Luis Urias walks. Jacob Nottingham called out on strikes. Ben Gamel singles to deep right field. Luis Urias to third. Keston Hiura doubles to deep right field. Ben Gamel to third. Luis Urias scores. Christian Yelich reaches on error to shallow right field, advances to 2nd. Keston Hiura scores. Ben Gamel scores. Fielding error by Carlos Santana. Jedd Gyorko is intentionally walked. Ryan Braun pinch-hitting for Daniel Vogelbach. Ryan Braun singles to center field. Tyrone Taylor to second. Christian Yelich scores. Orlando Arcia flies out to center field to Delino DeShields. Mark Mathias pinch-hitting for Jace Peterson. Mark Mathias lines out to deep right field to Tyler Naquin.

4 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Brewers 5, Indians 1.

Brewers eighth. Luis Urias singles to left center field. Jacob Nottingham singles to second base. Ben Gamel strikes out swinging. Jacob Nottingham to second. Keston Hiura homers to left field. Jacob Nottingham scores. Christian Yelich walks. Tyrone Taylor strikes out on a foul tip.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 7, Indians 1.