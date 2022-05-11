Milwaukee-Cincinnati Runs

Reds first. TJ Friedl singles to right field. Brandon Drury flies out to right field to Hunter Renfroe. Tommy Pham reaches on a fielder's choice to left field. TJ Friedl to second. Fielding error by Luis Urias. Mike Moustakas flies out to shallow left field to Jace Peterson. Tyler Stephenson doubles to deep left field. Tommy Pham to third. TJ Friedl scores. Colin Moran walks. Tyler Naquin triples to deep right center field. Colin Moran scores. Tyler Stephenson scores. Tommy Pham scores. Kyle Farmer lines out to shortstop to Willy Adames.

4 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Reds 4, Brewers 0.

Reds second. Aramis Garcia grounds out to shortstop, Willy Adames to Rowdy Tellez. TJ Friedl singles to shallow infield. Brandon Drury walks. Tommy Pham walks. Brandon Drury to second. TJ Friedl to third. Mike Moustakas strikes out swinging. Tyler Stephenson doubles to deep left field, advances to 3rd. Tommy Pham scores. Brandon Drury scores. TJ Friedl scores. Throwing error by Willy Adames. Colin Moran called out on strikes.

3 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Reds 7, Brewers 0.

Brewers third. Lorenzo Cain singles to deep left field. Jace Peterson walks. Lorenzo Cain to second. Kolten Wong strikes out on a foul tip. Willy Adames pops out to first base to Colin Moran. Christian Yelich homers to left field. Jace Peterson scores. Lorenzo Cain scores. Rowdy Tellez grounds out to shallow right field, Brandon Drury to Colin Moran.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Reds 7, Brewers 3.

Brewers fourth. Luis Urias grounds out to third base, Mike Moustakas to Colin Moran. Hunter Renfroe homers to right field. Omar Narvaez grounds out to shallow infield, Vladimir Gutierrez to Colin Moran. Lorenzo Cain strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Reds 7, Brewers 4.

Reds fifth. Colin Moran doubles to deep left field. Tyler Naquin out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Hoby Milner to Rowdy Tellez. Colin Moran to third. Kyle Farmer out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Lorenzo Cain. Colin Moran scores. Aramis Garcia flies out to deep center field to Lorenzo Cain.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Reds 8, Brewers 4.

Brewers eighth. Rowdy Tellez grounds out to shallow right field, Brandon Drury to Colin Moran. Luis Urias called out on strikes. Hunter Renfroe homers to left field. Omar Narvaez doubles. Lorenzo Cain grounds out to shortstop, Kyle Farmer to Colin Moran.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 8, Brewers 5.

Reds eighth. Kyle Farmer walks. Aramis Garcia flies out to left center field to Jace Peterson. TJ Friedl walks. Kyle Farmer to second. Brandon Drury walks. TJ Friedl to second. Kyle Farmer to third. Tommy Pham singles to left field. Brandon Drury to second. TJ Friedl scores. Kyle Farmer scores. Mike Moustakas singles to center field. Tommy Pham to second. Brandon Drury scores. Tyler Stephenson reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Mike Moustakas to second. Tommy Pham out at third. Colin Moran homers to left field. Tyler Stephenson scores. Mike Moustakas scores. Tyler Naquin singles to deep right field. Kyle Farmer reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Tyler Naquin out at second.

6 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Reds 14, Brewers 5.

Brewers ninth. Jace Peterson homers to right field. Kolten Wong singles to center field. Mike Brosseau pinch-hitting for Willy Adames. Mike Brosseau homers to left field. Kolten Wong scores. Christian Yelich triples to deep right field. Rowdy Tellez singles to center field. Christian Yelich scores. Luis Urias doubles to deep left field. Rowdy Tellez scores. Hunter Renfroe strikes out swinging. Omar Narvaez doubles to deep center field. Luis Urias scores. Lorenzo Cain grounds out to second base, Brandon Drury to Colin Moran. Jace Peterson grounds out to shallow right field, Brandon Drury to Colin Moran.

6 runs, 7 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 14, Brewers 11.